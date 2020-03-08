Davao City issues stricter guidelines to stop spread of coronavirus

DAVAO CITY, Davao del Sur, Philippines — As reports of confirmed coronavirus cases rise in the country, the Davao City government issued stricter guidelines to prevent widespread transmission.

In a directive released on Sunday, the office of Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio canceled the regular Monday flag-raising ceremony of City Hall employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Instead of the flag ceremony, City Hall employees are instructed to clean and disinfect their personal spaces and offices, and areas that are frequently used by the public. Heads of offices are mandated to create a regular disinfection schedule for frequently touched surfaces inside their offices,” the guideline said.

Government employees are prohibited from entertaining personal visitors. Guests that would be allowed entry would be limited to those having official transactions with the city.

FEATURED STORIES

As a precautionary measure, hand sanitizers and alcohol will be provided upon entry and exit from the government offices.

The local government also asked schools to hasten the academic calendar and to put off graduation exercises this year.

“Schools are encouraged to accelerate their school calendar and postpone graduation activities to June 2020. However, we shall abide by the official advisory of the Department of Education and Commission on Higher Education,” the directive said.

The mayor also ordered the postponement of the Araw ng Barangay celebration and the conduct of a caravan of government services in July this year to avoid mass public gatherings.

“However, there shall be no disruption in the delivery of basic government services in the appropriate government building and offices,” the guideline added.

And with the upcoming observance of Ramadhan and Lent, the local government urged places of worship to prepare and enforce specific guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

“All rituals and ceremonies pertaining to these religious activities that can be dispensed with is highly encouraged. Proper food handling during iftar should be observed,” the order said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The local government also appealed to the private sector to postpone unnecessary mass gatherings until June this year and for them to observe daily disinfection protocols, especially on frequently touched surfaces.

The Davao government also advised government employees to stay home and consult a doctor if they would experience flu-like symptoms, including fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

However, government employees who skipped work because of medical reasons must provide a doctor’s clearance upon their return to their job.

At least two patients are in isolation and are being closely observed by medical experts at the Southern Philippines Medical Center in Davao City for showing coronavirus symptoms.

/atm

For more information about the novel coronavirus click here.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ