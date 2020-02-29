Trending Now

Davao de Oro murder suspect nabbed in Davao del Sur

MAGSAYSAY, Davao del Sur, Philippines — A 50-year old man who escaped from his hometown to hide from a murder case was arrested by police on Friday.

Maj. Jeffmar Tercero, Magsaysay police chief, said Elmar Bajenting Lanit, also known as Loloy, was nabbed in Barangay Poblacion here following a manhunt operation jointly conducted by the police’s Provincial Intelligence Branch, Davao del Sur Provincial Mobile Force Battalion, and Regional Intelligence Division.

Lanit is a farmer in Barangay Cabinuangan of New Bataan, Davao de Oro. He went into hiding after Regional Trial Court Branch 56 Judge Carmel Grado issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 8, 2019.

The court has not recommended bail for his temporary liberty.

Lanit is now under the custody of the local police.

