Davao de Oro murder suspect nabbed in Davao del Sur

MAGSAYSAY, Davao del Sur, Philippines — A 50-year old man who escaped from his hometown to hide from a murder case was arrested by police on Friday.

Maj. Jeffmar Tercero, Magsaysay police chief, said Elmar Bajenting Lanit, also known as Loloy, was nabbed in Barangay Poblacion here following a manhunt operation jointly conducted by the police’s Provincial Intelligence Branch, Davao del Sur Provincial Mobile Force Battalion, and Regional Intelligence Division.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lanit is a farmer in Barangay Cabinuangan of New Bataan, Davao de Oro. He went into hiding after Regional Trial Court Branch 56 Judge Carmel Grado issued a warrant for his arrest on Oct. 8, 2019.

The court has not recommended bail for his temporary liberty.

FEATURED STORIES

Lanit is now under the custody of the local police.

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ