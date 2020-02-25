Davao del Sur cops nab fugitive for attempted murder

MALALAG, Davao del Sur — A laborer who has evaded arrest for attempted murder for over five years was finally captured on Monday, February 24, police said Tuesday.

Petronilo Tortor Lanzar, now 35, of Purok 7 in Barangay New Baclayon here yielded to policemen after an arrest warrant issued by Regional Trial Court Branch-18 Judge Carmelita Sarno-Davin in 2014 was served against him.

The court has recommended a P120,000-bail for Lanzar’s temporary liberty.

Captain Edilberto Cabillo, Malalag police chief, said due to years he has hidden from the law, Lanzar was listed among the town’s most wanted person.

Cabillo said the suspect is currently under the custody of the Malalag police.

