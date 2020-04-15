Davao del Sur police official gunned down in Sultan Kudarat

COTABATO CITY— A police official was shot dead by a lone gunman in a daring assassination in Isulan, Sultan Kudarat amid the presence of law enforcers manning quarantine checkpoints.

Colonel Modesto Carrera, Isulan town police chief, identified the victim as Major Victorino Pansoy, currently assigned in the Internal Affairs Services (IAS) of the Davao del Sur police office in Digos City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pansoy was with his wife and one-year-old child on board a red pick-up truck when shot in Barangay Sampao of Isulan town at past 4 p.m., in front of his rented apartment.

The three had just seated in the vehicle when a lone gunman walked by and opened fire, Carrera said.

FEATURED STORIES

He added that Pansoy’s wife and son were unharmed.

A follow-up investigation gathered from witnesses that the suspect boarded into a getaway car that was waiting a few meters away from the crime scene.

Cops who rushed to the scene brought Pansoy to Sultan Kudarat provincial hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Pansoy previously served in Maguindanao and Sultan Kudarat provinces, also with the IAS unit.

Carrera said the motive of the attack could be work-related.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ