Davao del Sur residents lose sleep from 2 midnight tremors
BANSALAN, Davao del Sur –– Residents of quake-stricken Davao del Sur were awakened Friday midnight by two tremors that occurred an hour apart.
The first quake occurred around 11:45 p.m. Friday, while the second one at 12:55 a.m. Saturday.
Arlene Castro, a resident of Barangay Poblacion here, immediately ran outside the tent built in front of their house, as the ground shook.
Castro’s family has been sleeping in the tent, fearful a powerful aftershock of the Dec. 15 temblor would damage their house and harm them.
The fresh tremors caused alarm among the quake evacuees, forcing some of them to keep awake and watch out for new shaking so they can immediately alert others.
Castro said they felt some pounding on the ground before it swayed.
According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivocs), the 11:45 p.m. tremor struck six kilometers northwest of Kiblawan, Davao del Sur at a depth of 13 kilometers, and has a magnitude of 4.3.
It was felt at Intensity 2 in Malungon, Sarangani, and Kidapawan City, and Intensity 1 in Tupi, South Cotabato.
The 12:55 a.m. quake had a magnitude of 4.7 and struck nine kilometers southwest of Magsaysay, Davao del Sur. It was felt at Intensity 4 in Bansalan, Davao del Sur; Intensity 3 in Kidapawan City; Intensity 2 in Tupi, South Cotabato; and Malungon, Sarangani; and Intensity 1 in Alabel, Sarangani.
Phivolcs chief Renato Solidum has urged the public to stay away from damaged buildings as the aftershocks could continue in the next several days.
The December 15 quake left 11 dead and more than a hundred injured, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council.
Edited by LZB
