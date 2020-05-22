Davao del Sur SAP beneficiary likely used aid for drug trade–police

DIGOS CITY—A probe by Davao del Sur police has uncovered that a fish vendor they recently caught selling crystal meth in Sta. Cruz town was among beneficiaries of the government’s social amelioration program (SAP).

Major Crisaldo Gaila, Sta. Cruz police chief, said the suspect, Romel Awa Jaudian, 32, could have used part of the P6,000 he received as cash subsidy to engage in the illicit drug trade.

He was busted by undercover police operatives, backed by soldiers, last Wednesday.

Gaila said three sachets of crystal meth were recovered from Jaudian, along with paraphernalia for using drugs.

Gaila added that Jaudian was among those who recently received the cash subsidy from the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

With the cash aid, Gaila said Jaudian was able to restart his fish vending activity and, sadly, his drug peddling.

Gaila disclosed that the suspect was imprisoned for violating the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 and was recently released from jail.

Jaudian is placed under the custody of the Sta. Cruz police station.

