Davao Occidental Tigers on cusp of Lakan Cup title

DAVAO OCCIDENTAL is now one win away from claiming the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL) Lakan Cup title, as it beat the San Juan Knights, 66-58, in Game 3 at the Subic Bay Gymnasium on Saturday.

With the victory, the Tigers seized a 2-1 lead over defending champion Knights in the best-of-five series.

Billy Robles led Davao Occidental with 13 points, eight rebounds and four blocks as Mark Yee put up seven markers, 11 boards and two dimes. Bonbon Custodio added 10 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Tigers leaned on their defense down the stretch, allowing the Knights to come as close as six points multiple times after getting a 62-53 lead with 3:28 left.

The last minute saw Davao Occidental locked up with San Juan as it forced John Wilson to a missed trey and a turnover at the 40-second mark.

A basket by Chester Saldua and a missed layup by Jhonard Clarito with 16 seconds remaining sealed the win for the Tigers.

Mike Ayonayon paced the Knights with 16 points ‒ 11 straight in the third quarter ‒ where he powered San Juan’s 12-1 rally that put the team within three, 39-42, at the 6:05 mark after being down by 14 points, 27-41, at the half.

Timely baskets and free throws by Custodio, Robles and Emman Calo shoved Davao Occidental by 10, 52-43, at the end of the third.

A 10-1 run by San Juan made it a 53-56 game, but Joseph Terso and Kenneth Mocon buried a three-pointer each for a 62-53 lead at the 3:28 mark. From there, the Tigers clamped down on defense to get the win, which gets them closer to avenging their 2019 Datu Cup Finals loss to the Knights.

Wilson contributed 12 points and 9 rebounds for San Juan.

Game 4 of the series is on Sunday, March 21 at the same venue.