Davao provinces, Sarangani to have isolated rainshowers, thunderstorms

MANILA, Philippines — The Low Pressure Area (LPA) spotted at 910 kilometers away from east southeast of Davao City, Davao Del Sur still has low chance of developing into a tropical depression, according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) on Wednesday.
In a 4 a.m. weather update, Pagasa weather specialist Ezra Bulquerin said the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) will bring cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms in Davao Oriental, Davao Occidental, and Sarangani.
“Itong LPA na ito ay naka-embed o nakapaloob sa ITCZ na kung saan nakakaapekto ‘yan sa area ng (This LPA is embedded within the ITCZ that currently affects the weather condition in) Southern Mindanao,” he said.
Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands will likewise have cloudy skies with isolated light rains due to the northeasterly surface windflow.
Meanwhile, the rest of the country will experience partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms.
Pagasa has raised a gale warning in the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon.
“Expect po natin na magiging maalon hanggang napaka-alon ‘yung ating sea condition dyan kaya pinagbabawal po ang paglaot ng ating mga kababayang mangingisda o ‘yung may maliliit na sasakyang pandagat. Bawal po muna sila pumalaot sa area na yan,” said Bulquerin.
(We can expect rough coastal water condition in these areas so fisherfolks and those with small fishing vessels are temporarily not allowed to go there.)
Forecast temperature range in key cities/areas:
Metro Manila: 25 to 35 degrees Celsius
Baguio City: 16 to 24 degrees Celsius
Laoag City: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tuguegarao: 24 to 35 degrees Celsius
Legazpi City: 25 to 34 degrees Celsius
Tagaytay City: 22 to 32 degrees Celsius
Puerto Princesa City: 26 to 35 degrees Celsius
Iloilo: 26 to 33 degrees Celsius
Cebu: 25 to 33 degrees Celsius
Tacloban City: 25 to 32 degrees Celsius
Cagayan De Oro City: 24 to 32 degrees Celsius
Zamboanga City: 24 to 36 degrees Celsius
Davao City: 26 to 36 degrees Celsius
