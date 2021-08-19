Davao Region ready for Industry 4.0 challenges

Innovation in education is key to globalizing Davao Region’s human resource, the founder of Joji Ilagan Career Center Foundation Inc. said on Wednesday, adding the region is ready for Industry 4.0

“As you know human resources are very important as a factor in investments and in a growing economy. If we want to position Davao in the investment map we need to look at a support facility which is very important which is actually the human resource,” Joji Ilagan Bian said during the launch of the Davao Investment Conference (ICon) organized by the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry Inc. (DCCCII) and GeiserMaclang.

Ilagan said, however, that innovation in the education sector in Davao is not new.

“We have been preparing for this as early as 2018. Most or 95 percent of our school are doing the 4.0 in education which is a desired approach of training methodology in line with the Fourth Industrial Revolution (Industry 4.0),” said Ilagan.

Ilagan is confident that the education sector in Davao is prepared to face the disruptions brought about by Industry 4.0.

“Yes [we are ready]. More than any other time, both academic leaders and educational institutions and even our graduates are prepared to be part of the [Industry 4.0],” she said.

Davao ICon Chair and Damosa Land Inc., (DLI) President Ricardo Lagdameo encouraged investors to explore business opportunities in the Davao region.



.ivs-container { padding-bottom: 56.25%; position: relative; background: lightgray; } .ivs-container > ivs-player { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; bottom: 0; right: 0; }

“Over the last decade or so the Davao region has consistently outpaced the national average in terms of GRDP (gross regional domestic product) growth. This peaked at around 10.7 percent in 2017,” he said.

Lagdameo is hoping that Davao ICon could encourage more investors to locate in the region in order to create employment opportunities and help the region recover from the pandemic.

He said there are diverse opportunities in the region.

“What we’ve seen over the years is that projects became bigger, bolder and more innovative. From having focus on agribusiness over the last decades, businesses became quite diverse. Not only is the region one of the leaders in the export of fresh bananas and pineapples, today it is considered the cacao capital of the country,” he said.

“It is a home of the country’s busiest container terminals, a center for excellence for BPO (business process outsourcing) industries, home to several international hospitality brands, one of the most important regions for township development, and teh food basket of the Philippines,” he added.

Urban planner Architect Felino “Jun” Palafox Jr., meanwhile said Davao has all the ingredients to success.

“The ingredients of success such as visionary leadership, strong political will, good appreciation of good urban planning, appreciation of good design, good governance, smart city concept. I believe and have seen it, you have these ingredients in Davao,” he said.