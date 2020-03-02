Davao Sur DPWH engineer survives ambush

DIGOS CITY –– The district engineer of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Davao del Sur was ambushed while on his way to the office around 8 a.m. here on Monday, March 2.

Engineer Nicomedes Parilla, Jr. was on board a Ford Wildtrak pickup and was about to reach the DPWH engineering office on Lapulapu Street here, when two unidentified gunmen appeared overtaking them through the road shoulder, according to Lieutenant Colonel Vici Anthony Tababa, officer-in-charge of the Digos City police.

While the attacker’s vehicle was overtaking them, the gunman fired several shots on the passenger side of Parilla’s vehicle where Parilla was seated.

His driver Gerry Calisa said he noticed gunmen trailing them.

Wounded, Parilla ordered the driver to proceed to the compound.

He was later brought to the hospital using another vehicle from DPWH.

The driver said the gunmen fled using the access road along Corregidor Street beside the perimeter fence of the DPWH building.

Police recovered bullet slugs inside Parilla’s vehicle.

As of posting time, the scene-of-crime operatives (Soco) from the PNP crime laboratory in Davao del Sur are still collecting evidence.

The driver was also wounded on the left shoulder but was declared safe from harm.

