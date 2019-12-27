Davao Sur local gov’t employee shot dead in broad daylight
MAGSAYSAY, DAVAO DEL SUR –– Unidentified assailants onboard a vehicle shot to death on Friday morning a government employee who was driving his motorcycle in Barangay Poblacion.
Major Jeffmar Tercero, Magsaysay police chief, identified the victim as Philip Marl Delosa Ruelo, who works as a job order employee of the local government here.
Tercero said the victim suffered bullet wounds on his lower back and was immediately rushed to Davao del Sur Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Tercero said the motive of the attack was yet to be determined, and the suspects identified.
Tercero also said some witnesses noticed the suspects’ presence in the area before the shooting, passing back and forth.
The police official encouraged the people who saw the incident to give any information that might be helpful for the resolution of the case./lzb
