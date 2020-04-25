Davao trader nabbed for overpricing

DIGOS CITY –– A businessman in Davao City was arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group after he was caught selling overpriced rice on Friday afternoon, April 24.

Major Milgrace Driz, Davao CIDG chief, identified the suspect as Monrico Montilla Abarico, a resident of Toril district in Davao City and sells in the public market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Driz said the entrapment on Abarico was conducted in coordination with the Department of Agriculture and the Department of Trade and Industry.

A total of 20 sacks of premium rice were seized from Abarico.

FEATURED STORIES

One class of rice he sold at P48 per kilo and another at P50 per kilo. DTI’s price freeze order set the price of rice at P45 per kilo.

Authorities said the total value of rice recovered was P33,750.

Driz said the suspect was now held at Toril police station while they are preparing the case against Abarico.

Authorities urged the public to report the selling of overpriced products while the country is facing the health crisis brought by the coronavirus disease.

LZB

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ