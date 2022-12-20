Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin Have Returned for Their Chanukah Sessions

Dave Grohl and producer Greg Kurstin have linked up once again for their annual Chanukah sessions, this time launching with a cover of ‘Spinning Wheel’ from Blood, Sweat & Tears and ‘Get The Party Started’ from Pink.

The whole series was recorded earlier this month in front of a live audience in Los Angeles. ‘Spinning Wheel’ is but the first cab off the rank, with covers of Janis Ian, Beck, Rush, and Yeah Yeah Yeahs also set to be released. Film producer and director Judd Apatow hosted the evening, and yes, he also took on vocal duties for the ‘Spinning Wheel’ cover.

Dave Grohl & Greg Kurstin: ‘Spinning Wheel’

[embedded content]

“A little blood and plenty of schvitz went into this year’s Hanukkah Sessions— but the only tears you’ll be shedding will be tears of nachas when you hear Judd Apatow sing “Spinning Wheel” by Blood, Sweat & (No) Tears,” the description on the video reads.

The ‘Spinning Wheel’ cover was followed by Pink’s ‘Get The Party Started’, which saw Pink herself jump onstage to supply the vocals. Check that one out below.

There’ll be a tonne of guests appearing throughout the sessions, including Yeah Yeah Yeahs frontwoman Karen O, Beck, Violet Grohl, and Tenacious D. Profits will go towards the Anti-Defamation League.

The series started during the pandemic in 2020, and saw Kurstin (who you might know from his work with Adele, Kendrick Lamar, and Foo Fighters) and Grohl team up for a bunch of covers including Beastie Boys, Peaches, Bob Dylan, Mountain, Elastica, The Knack, and more. It dutifully returned last year for another round, this time with songs by Amy Winehouse, Lisa Loeb, The Clash, and more.

[embedded content]

