Dave Grohl And Producer Greg Kurstin Are Celebrating Hanukkah By Releasing Eight Covers Of Jewish Artists

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and Greg Kurstin, who produced the band’s forthcoming album Medicine at Midnight along with 2017’s Concrete and Gold, have announced they’ll be celebrating Hanukkah by covering eight songs by different Jewish artists.

Grohl (who is not Jewish) and Kurstin (who is Jewish) will be releasing one song from the Hanukkah Sessions each night of the holiday, which this year begins today, 10th December (though the duo are yet to release the first song).

“With all the mishegas of 2020, Greg Kurstin & I were kibbitzing about how we could make Hannukah extra-special this year,” wrote Grohl on Twitter earlier today.

“Festival of Lights?! How about a festival of tasty LICKS! So hold on to your tuchuses… we’ve got something special coming for your shayna punims.”

Foo Fighters’ Kurstin-produced tenth studio album Medicine at Midnight is set to arrive in February of next year. Grohl and co announced the album last month alongside lead single ‘Shame Shame’.

In our interview last month, Foo Fighters bassist Nate Mendel discussed how Grohl initially pitched the album to him.

“He and I were in Hawaii. We happened to be vacationing at the same place and we were sitting in a pool and he said, ‘I want this to be our Let’s Dance,’” Mendel explained.

“Like, short, simple, everything totally accessible and kind of a bit poppier than what had come before it. And I was like, ‘Fuck yes. That sounds awesome.’”

Watch Grohl and Kurstin introduce the Hanukkah Sessions below.

[embedded content]