Dave Grohl, Billie Joe Armstrong & More Appear On Elton John’s Living Room Concert For America

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on March 30, 2020

A stack of top billing acts performed via live stream over the weekend for the Elton John-hosted ‘iHeart Living Room Concert For America’.

The awards replaced the iHeartRadio Music Awards, and aired on YouTube and on FOX in the US.

The show featured home sets from Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, Billie Eilish and more.

Even better, they played some of their old classics, with Grohl performing 1997’s ‘My Hero’ and Armstrong playing 2004 track ‘Boulevard Of Broken Dreams’.

[embedded content]

Other acts to perform included Mariah Carey, Camilla Cabello & Shawn Mendes, Sam Smooth, Lady Gaga and Lizzo.

Srtists played live from their own living rooms and everyone’s videos were scheduled back-to-back.

[embedded content]

Each artist took the time to dedicate their performance to the doctors, nurses, scientists, first responders, and volunteers battling the COVID-19 outbreak.

You can re-watch the full stream below: