Dave Grohl Concedes Defeat Against Nandi Bushell In Drum Battle

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has finally thrown in the towel in his ongoing drum battle with 10-year-old Nandi Bushell.

The pair have been partaking in a back and forth drum battle since August.

Chatting on the Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Dave Grohl has finally conceded defeat.

“She’s beating the crap out of her drum set, and when she does drum rolls, she screams,” Grohl told Colbert of Bushell covering Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’.

The multi-instrumentalist had covered the song, as well as Foo Fighters’ ‘Everlong’ prior to the drum battle.

“I was like, oh my God, this kid is a force of nature.”

“Every time she would put out these videos on her page, I’d be like, oh my God, I’m gonna get my ass kicked again.”

“It got to the point where I— sometimes you just have to concede defeat,” admits Grohl.

“There was nothing I could do. I was literally being called out by the school bully — ‘I’ll see you on the playground after school!’” Grohl says after seeing playback of one instalment.

The next Foo Fighters album Medicine At Midnight is out Friday, 5th February next year. We had a chat with the band ahead of its release, have a read here.

Watch Dave Grohl chat with Stephen Colbert below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]