Dave Grohl, Metallica, More Pay Tribute To Neil Peart After Legendary Rush Drummer Dies Aged 67

Written by Alex Gallagher on January 12, 2020

Musicians have paid their respects to late Rush drummer Neil Peart after news broke that the legendary drummer passed away earlier this week.

Peart was aged 67 when he died from complications due to brain cancer. He joined Rush in 1974, and would go on to record and perform with the progressive rock icons up until 2018.

In a statement released on Friday, 10th January, Peart’s bandmates Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson called Peart their “friend, soul brother and bandmate over 45 years,” saying he had been “incredibly brave” in his battle with cancer.

Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl shared a moving eulogy in which he talks about the impact Peart’s playing had on him and many others.

“Today the world lost a true giant in the history of rock and roll. An inspiration to millions with an unmistakable sound who spawned generations of musicians (like myself) to pick up two sticks and chase a dream,” Grohl wrote on social media.

“A kind, thoughtful, brilliant man who ruled our radios and turntables not only with his drumming, but also his beautiful words,” Grohl added.

Metallica paid tribute to Peart by sharing a clip of them covering Rush classic ‘Tom Sawyer’.

The band’s Lars Ulrich took to Instagram to share a tribute, thanking Peart for “inspiring me and for all your help and advice along the way, especially in the early days when you took the time to talk to a young green Danish drummer about recording, gear and the possibilities that lay ahead.

“Thank you for what you did for drummers all over the world with your passion, your approach, your principles and your unwavering commitment to the instrument!”

As Rolling Stone reports, Jason Segel and Paul Rudd, who played Rush mega-fans in 2009 film I Love You, Man, shared their condolences with the magazine. “Getting to know Neil even the tiniest bit, and gush with Rudd about our love for Rush, will be something I remember forever,” said Segel.

“When I first met Neil, I was intimidated as I certainly knew him to be a serious and private person,” added Rudd.

“Within two minutes, we were cracking up and quoting lines from Team America. I’m missing him as I write this. Being the greatest drummer on the planet was only a part of Neil. He was a thunderbolt of a human being, and he’ll live forever.”

See more tributes to the late, great drummer below.

Sad to hear of Neil Peart passing. RIP. pic.twitter.com/2iMWJq1uoo — Geezer Butler (@geezerbutler) January 10, 2020