Dave Grohl & Nandi Bushell Are Planning To Write A Song And Play A Show Together

If there’s only one good thing to come out of 2020, it’s the budding rivalry between Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl and 10-year-old drumming wunderkind Nandi Bushell.

While it’s clear that Bushell is superior in every way, she has been kind enough to entertain Grohl by lending her skills to help him write a song.

The two met for the first time (albeit virtually) thanks to The New York Times, and Grohl said, “I feel like I’m meeting a Beatle!”

Talking about Bushell’s cover of Nirvana’s ‘In Bloom’, Grohl said, “I watched it in amazement, not only because she was nailing all of the parts, but the way that she would scream when she did her drum rolls.”

“There’s something about seeing the joy and energy of a kid in love with an instrument,” he continued.

“She just seemed like a force of nature.”

Grohl also invited Bushell to join Foo Fighters on their next tour of England (whenever that’ll be), as long as it’s “at the end of the set because you’re going to steal the show.”