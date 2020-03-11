Dave Grohl Says The New Foo Fighters Album Will “Bring Everyone’s Fucking Hearts Together”

NewsWritten by Emmy Mack on March 12, 2020

Brace yourselves, because a new Foo Fighters album is well and truly on the way and front-Foo Dave Grohl is forecasting some big things.

Opening up about the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete & Gold as the rock legends prepare to celebrate their 25th anniversary, Grohl teased that the record is “unlike anything we’ve ever done” and will “bring everyone’s fucking hearts together”.

“I’m fucking excited for people to hear it and I can’t wait to jump on that fucking stage to play it,” he told Kerrang.

“There are choruses on this record that 50-fucking-thousand people are gonna sing, and it’s gonna bring everyone’s fucking hearts together in that moment. And that’s what it’s all about.”

Looking back on their 25 years together, DG added: “Honestly, it doesn’t feel like we’ve been doing this for 25 fucking years. It’s funny, some people measure time in days and months and years. But with me, I measure time in musical terms. When I think about 1995 to ’96, that was one thing. When I think of ’90 to ’99, that’s another, and so on.

“I see my life in these markers that are represented by our music. I feel like I’ve been writing this big story, and specific lyrics and songs relate to specific things that happened to me at those times.”

Sadly, Grohl didn’t elaborate on a potential release date for the new album, but hopefully we won’t have to wait too long!

