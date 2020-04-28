Dave Grohl Surprises ER Nurse With Video Chat ‘Everlong’ Performance

NewsWritten by Zanda Wilson on April 28, 2020

Dave Grohl joined Jimmy Kimmel’s Live From His House! show this week to pull off a random act of kindness.

While Kimmel was interviewing a New York emergency nurse from Jacobi Medica Center, Grohl popped up on the video chat to surprise the young man.

Nurse TJ Riley actually contracted the coronavirus during his work recently, and he was sick for almost two weeks. So yeah, the bloke really needed a win.

“I know you’re a music fan… I’d like to introduce you to someone. His name is Dave,” said Kimmel, giving Riley the shock of his life.

“How are you???” said Grohl. “Dave I am a huge huge fan! My friends are going to be so jealous,” replied Riley.

“I just happen to have a guitar in my lap!” said Grohl, before launching into an acoustic version of Foo Fighters’ 1997 single ‘Everlong’.

The performance was part of Kimmel’s #HealthCareHero series, and saw The Life Is Good organisation provide every nurse in Riley’s department with $10,000 and a gift package.

Check it out below: