Dave Grohl To Team Up With Surviving Members Of Nirvana For One-Off Gala Performance

NewsWritten by Laura English on January 3, 2020

Foo Fighters frontman, Dave Grohl is set to team up with the surviving members of Nirvana to perform at The Art of Elysium’s Annual Heaven Gala tomorrow night.

Hosted in LA, the gala will also see Marilyn Manson, Cheap Trick, and L7 perform on the night. Along with sets from Beck and Dave Grohl’s daughter, Violet.

Kicking off tomorrow night, Saturday 4th January, Dave Grohl will team up with his old bandmates, Krist Novoselic and Pat Smear.

The last time the three of them paired up was in 2018 when they got together for a Foo Fighters concert. Smear played with Nirvana from 1993 to Kurt Cobain’s passing in 1994. He’s been a part of Foo Fighters since 2010.

Foo Fighters seem to be working on album #10 too. The band took to Instagram yesterday to share a photo of a microphone in a corner bathtub, captioned: “Come on in, the water’s fine…”.

A release date for the album is yet to be confirmed, but we have heard it’ll apparently be, “fucking weird”.