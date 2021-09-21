David Archuleta, American Idol runner-up, sings South Border’s ‘Rainbow’

SINGER David Archuleta proved his love for the Philippines anew in a video posted on his Twitter and Instagram pages (@davidarchie). During a karaoke session with friends, Archuleta sang South Border’s “Rainbow,” a song he covered multiple times before.

“Karaoke with the amigos and saw this song. Shoutout to South Border and to my Filipinos!” Archuleta tweeted.

In press conferences a few years back, the “Crush” singer shared that he feels a very special bond with Filipinos and that the country feels like home to him.

In 2012, Archuleta played the lead role in the TV5 series “Nandito Ako.” He also released an OPM album called “Forevermore,” with covers of “Rainbow,” “Nandito Ako” by Ogie Alcasid, “Forevermore” by Side A, and “I’ll Never Go” by Nexxus.

The 30-year-old “American Idol” runner-up has held numerous concerts in the Philippines. He last visited the country in 2018 for the “David Archuleta and Friends” concert at the New Frontier Theater for the benefit of the Mabuhay Deseret Foundation.