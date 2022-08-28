David Bowie Rarities To Feature On ‘Moonage Daydream’ Soundtrack Album

The forthcoming soundtrack to Brett Morgen’s Moonage Daydream has been announced. Scheduled to arrive digitally on 16th September, the album companion will feature unheard versions of David Bowie songs, live tracks, and mixes created exclusively for the film

Moonage Daydream is a highly-anticipated representation of the life of Bowie. The film, which is set to be officially released on 15th September, celebrates the late musician’s “creative, musical, and spiritual journey”. Featuring never-before-seen footage alongside Bowie’s original music, Moonage Daydream is the first film to be officially sanctioned by the Bowie estate.

David Bowie – ‘Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix)’

[embedded content]

Announcing the release of the companion album last week, the record will combine unheard material and unique mixes created for the film, complementing them all with dialogue from Bowie himself. Highlights of the collection include an unheard live medley of ‘The Jean Genie/Love Me Do/The Jean Genie’, recorded at the final Ziggy Stardust concert at Hammersmith Odeon in 1973, and featuring Jeff Beck on guitar.

Meanwhile, it also included an early version of Hunky Dory staple ‘Quicksand’, and a previously unreleased live recording of ‘Rock ’n’ Roll With Me’ from his 1974 ‘Soul Tour’. A taster of the forthcoming release arrived recently by way of ‘Modern Love (Moonage Daydream Mix)’, which reworks the original into a triumphant track which feels perfectly suited for a place on the soundtrack to a high-profile film.

News of the companion album also comes just weeks after director Brett Morgen wrapped up an Australian launch tour in support of the film, holding preview screenings and Q&A sessions throughout Melbourne and Sydney.

Digital versions of the record will arrive on 16th September, while a two-CD edition will arrive in November, ahead of a three-LP version next year. Pre-orders for physical editions are available now.

Further Reading

David Bowie Documentary ‘Moonage Daydream’ Gets Release Date

Watch Official Trailer For New David Bowie Film ‘Moonage Daydream’

Love Letter To A Record: Joan As Policewoman On David Bowie’s ‘Station To Station’