David Crosby Dies Aged 81

David Crosby, the influential musician best known for co-founding groups such as The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash has died at the age of 81. Crosby’s wife Jan Dance confirmed the news in a statement to Variety.

“It is with great sadness after a long illness, that our beloved David (Croz) Crosby has passed away,” the statement read. “He was lovingly surrounded by his wife and soulmate Jan and son Django. Although he is no longer here with us, his humanity and kind soul will continue to guide and inspire us.”

David Crosby – ‘Cowboy Movie’

“His legacy will continue to live on through his legendary music. Peace, love, and harmony to all who knew David and those he touched. We will miss him dearly. At this time, we respectfully and kindly ask for privacy as we grieve and try to deal with our profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers.”

Born in California in 1941, Crosby co-founded The Byrds with Roger McGuinn, Gene Clark, Michael Clarke and Chris Hillman in 1964. A highly-regarded staple of the US folk-rock scene of the ’60s, The Byrds found wider fame with tracks such as ‘Turn! Turn! Turn!,’ ‘Eight Miles High,’ and a cover of Bob Dylan’s ‘Mr. Tambourine Man.’

Departing The Byrds in 1967, Crosby formed the supergroup Crosby, Stills & Nash the following year with Stephen Stills of Buffalo Springfield and Graham Nash of The Hollies. Releasing numerous albums over the next three decades, Crosby, Stills & Nash often welcomed Neil Young as a fourth member, cementing their status as one of the most influential and acclaimed groups of the time.

Crosby released his debut solo album, If I Could Only Remember My Name, in 1971, and remained active as a prolific writer and composer until his passing. Crosby was also inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame twice, including once in 1991 for his work in The Byrds, and again in 1997 for his tenure with Crosby, Stills & Nash.

In 2019, Crosby was the subject of a documentary film from Cameron Crowe, also titled If I Could Only Remember My Name, with his final solo album, For Free, arriving in 2021.

