David Guetta Says Madonna Didn’t Work With Him Because Of His Star Sign

David Guetta has sat down with podcasting duo McFly and Carlito to confirm the wildest of rumours. As reported by the Independent, Guetta told the pair that Madonna didn’t work with him because of his star sign.

Guetta told his interviewers that Madonna had been interested in working with him after he picked up a Grammy Award for his remix of her song ‘Revolver’.

“She tells me that she loves this remix and she suggests that I produce her next album. I arrive for lunch. We talk about everything – the music, what she wants to do with the album. Super nice. It’s just her and me. Very relaxed, very cool. We have lunch. It’s happening. Very good and you wonder when we start working together,” he said.

David Guetta recalls she then asked him for his star sign.

“I answer her, ‘Scorpio’. Suddenly, she makes a face and she says to me, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not going to be able to work together. It was a pleasure to know you. Goodbye’.”

Turns out Madonna is a Leo. While a quick Google says that Leos and Scorpios are a dream partnership when it comes to work, Scorpios are a heavily stereotyped star sign. Poor Guetta and his Scorpio crew.

Listen to David Guetta’s ‘Revolver’ remix below.

<img src="” class=”lazy lazy-hidden” data-lazy-type=”iframe” alt>

[embedded content]