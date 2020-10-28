David Hasselhoff Made A Power Metal Song With Austrian Band CueStack

David Hasselhoff is a man of many talents, from acting to crooning to judging reality talent show competitions. Now, he can add another prestigious title – metal vocalist.

The Hoff has teamed up with Austrian duo CueStack for a song titled ‘Through the Night’, and while it’s not officially released yet, a new “first look” video shows Dave singing in a triumphant, power metal style.

Hasselhoff recorded the song with CueStack last year, also shooting a cinematic music video and making-of documentary around the project. However, the band say that in order to complete post-proudction and bring their “sci-fi/cyberpunk vision to reality”, they need more funds.

They have a Kickstarter campaign going at the moment to fundraise, which you can check out here. It’s currently a couple thousand dollars of its goal, and perks range from a digital download of the song all the way to some exclusive merch items for truly dedicated Hoff heads.

“To be completely honest, the project cost a lot of money and we financed it without the support of a record label or agency since we didn’t want to sacrifice any creative freedom,” the band explain.

“This absolutely had to be a real metal song since we know that a lot of people are waiting to see the Hoff’s heavy side.”

Last year, Hasselhoff released Open Your Eyes, his first studio album since 2012. It consists of covers by the Knight Rider and Baywatch star, featuring his spin on the likes of ‘Head On’ by the Jesus and Mary Chain, Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ and ‘Lips Like Sugar’ by Echo and the Bunnymen.

