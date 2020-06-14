“Dawn Chang: ‘Huwag niyong isisi sa pananamit ng mga babae ang kabastusan’”

Dawn Chang lambasted netizens blaming women who get sexually harassed because of the way they dress.

Just recently, the long-standing issue of blaming women for getting harassed sexually because of their choice of clothes has resurfaced after a police station in Quezon Province reiterated the same line of thinking through a now-deleted Facebook post.

Dawn Chang, who is an ardent advocate of women’s rights, did not hold back her thoughts as she took to Twitter to school netizens on the coarseness and disrespectfulness of men as the main reason as to why women get harassed.

“Huwag niyong isisi sa pananamit ng mga babae ang kabastusan at walang respeto ng mga lalaki sa mga babae. Utang na loob. Stop thinking with your d**ks,” she wrote.

Chang then reposted on of the most iconic scenes from when she was still a Pinoy Big Brother (PBB) housemate where she confronted fellow housemate Tommy Esguerra for blaming the way she dresses as a form of “invitation” to hit on her.

“Reposting this as long as it is needed,” she stated.

She then went on to point out that women get harassed no matter what kind of clothes they wear. Thus, it’s wrong to say that it’s about the clothes they wear.

“Women get harassed even if they are wearing jeans or loose t-shirt. Young girls wearing their pyjamas get raped as well. This is about violence against women, not about the clothes you wear,” she wrote.

The 31-year-old Kapamilya celebrity also highlighted the fact that there shouldn’t be a dress code when going outside especially because the Philippines is a tropical country unless of course, one should go to places where there attire protocols.

“Philippines is a tropical country, it should be okay to wear short shorts and singlet unless of course, you’re going to school, work, church, etc which has protocols on acceptable attire to show respect and professionalism,” she said.

“Yes mapipigilan if they will be held liable for their actions instead of victim-blaming women for what they wear. Wearing pyjamas will NOT protect you from sexual predators. Nobody is safe when they are around.”

The former PBB housemate then lambasted a netizen who made an analogy between sexual predators coming after women and thieves breaking in homes.

“No matter how many locks you put on your door, if people want to break in they will do everything to break in and get what they want. If that happens do you blame the homeowner? No. The thief goes to jail which proves that breaking into someone’s home is a crime,” she stated.

Dawn Chang became part of the 737 edition of Pinoy Big Brother.