“Dawn Zulueta, Anton Lagdameo Jr. mark 23rd wedding anniversary”

Dawn Zulueta and her husband, Anton Lagdameo Jr., celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on Sunday, December 27.

To mark the occasion, the actress shared on social media a photo of herself with her husband at a cocktail party they attended in Manhattan, New York in 1997, just days before their wedding.

“You will forever be my always,” she wrote in the caption.

“Happy 23 to us, @aflagdameo,” she added.

Dawn and her husband, a former Davao del Norte Representative and a scion of a wealthy Mindanao family, first met when they were teenagers. However, it was only during Anton’s birthday celebration in January 1996 when they had a chance to hook up.

Sometime after, the two became a couple, and eventually got married at the University Club in The Big Apple in 1997.

They have since welcomed two children—Jacobo Antonio, 15, and Ayisha Madlen, 11.