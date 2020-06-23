“Dawn Zulueta’s daughter turns 11”

The daughter of Dawn Zulueta and her husband Antonio Lagdameo has turned 11.

On Monday, June 22, the seasoned actress shared her birthday message for their “little princess,” Ayisha Madlen Lagdameo, as she uploaded a photo of them together on Instagram.

“Another year has passed, and you grow more beautiful and grand each year. Our baby, our little princess, our daughter—always so sweet and caring. We love you!” she wrote in the caption.

Ayisha is the youngest child of Dawn and Antonio, who have been married for 23 years.

They also have a son, 14-year-old Jacobo Antonio.