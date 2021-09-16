Day 1 of new lockdown scheme in Metro Manila ‘peaceful’ – Eleazar

THE first day of the implementation of the alert level system in the National Capital Region (NCR) was “peaceful,” according to Philippine National Police (PNP) Chief General Guillermo Eleazar.

In a televised briefing on Thursday, September 16, Eleazar said authorities have not encountered any problems in enforcing the new lockdown strategy.

“Base po sa ulat ng ating commanders dito sa (Based on the reports of our commanders here in) Metro Manila, generally, [it has been] peaceful,” he said.

Eleazar said the PNP has refocused its personnel, who were originally assigned to quarantine control points, in areas where there are more people to ensure full compliance of minimum public health standards.

Police have also been deployed in areas under granular lockdown to provide assistance to barangay or village heads.

“In general, nakikita po natin na maayos naman (we can see the implementation going smoothly),” Eleazar said.

“Inaasahan po natin [na] sa mga susunod na araw, eh, lalo pong ma-a-appreciate ng ating mga kababayan itong ating bagong alert level system, at the same time, [susunod] po sa mga pinapahayag natin na alituntunin (We expect that in the coming days, people will get to appreciate our new alert level system, and at the same time, comply with our protocols),” he added.



NCR or Metro Manila transitioned to Alert Level 4, the second highest quarantine classification under the new lockdown scheme, on Thursday. It was previously placed on modified enhanced community quarantine.

The government is pilot testing the granular lockdowns with alert levels for two weeks or until September 30 to stem yet another surge in cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).