DB Schenker bags Infor Customer Excellence Award 2020infor image.jpg

Leading global logistics giant recognized for exceptional use of cloud technology, including its newly-launched Singapore Warehouse Red Lion

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 17 September 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, announced at its Inforum 2020 digital customer summit that German logistics giant DB Schenker has taken home the “Best in Services” title, for accelerating cloud transformation across its global warehousing, logistics and supply chain systems in Asia Pacific.

Thomas Peter, Chief Information Officer/ Chief Digital Officer, DB Schenker Asia Pacific.

Infor’s annual awards recognize customers that drive innovation and showcase exceptional business results. A panel of Infor solution and industry experts evaluated each applicant on scope and depth of performance improvement, quantifiable business benefits, customer focus and satisfaction, and technology use and innovation.

DB Schenker supports industry and trade in the global exchange of goods through land transport, worldwide air and ocean freight, contract logistics and supply chain management. With Infor’s Warehouse Management Software (WMS), the company is creating a modern, next-generation warehouse management system and fully-digital supply chain network. This has already enabled DB Schenker to increase warehouse productivity, enhance end-to-end insight across its supply chain, and deliver on shorter customer lead times.

Driving Future-forward Warehouse Innovation

Schenker leveraged Infor’s WMS with the aim to reduce manual processes and increase warehouse agility and productivity. The next-generation smart system, which is already deployed to provide cutting-edge warehousing services to several hundred DB Schenker customers in Asia and ANZ, also powers Schenker’s new state-of-the-art Red Lion warehouse in Singapore, that seamlessly synchronizes and bridges the facility’s automations and operational workflows. This has already proven to increase the company’s warehouse productivity by up to 100% compared to manual processes and has effectively reduced the lead time for customers by 40% compared to non-integrated facilities. With this increased agility and velocity, Schenker is better equipped to meet high-order volumes and complex customer demands in a dynamic and rapidly evolving market.

According to Thomas Peter, Chief Information Officer for DB Schenker in Asia Pacific, the flexibility, and highly-configurable features of the WMS system are important in driving supply chain service quality and resilience. “The nature of the logistics and supply chain sector requires best practice processes tailored to our customers industries. To deploy such best practices fast and ensure repeatable and reliable warehousing services to our valued customers across APAC is building on highly configurable Infor based WMS solution.”

Delivering Visibility and Customer Value

Schenker is paving its way towards a fully digital, next-generation supply chain network using the Infor Nexus commerce network as its logistics backbone. The solution has enabled Schenker to gain greater end-to-end visibility across its supply chain, with increased insights that have empowered the company to create differentiated value for its customers, including enhanced shipment visibility and predictive estimated time of arrival (ETA) notifications.

“DB Schenker is committed to evolving and growing with our customers’ businesses. Continual investment in technology and innovation are critical to achieving that goal. We’re proud to be receiving this award for Best in Service, and are glad to have found a trusted technology partner in Infor — who understands our business needs, is quick to implement the appropriate solutions, and has delivered strong service results consistently throughout the years,” said Peter.

Infor executive vice president and general manager of Asia Pacific and Middle East Africa, Helen Masters, congratulated the company on its win, and said that she was thrilled to partner DB Schenker in its digitization journey.

“Infor is proud to be a long-time strategic business partner of DB Schenker here in Singapore, and globally. I congratulate DB Schenker on clinching the Infor Customer Excellence Award 2020 for its exceptional use of Infor technology in the Red Lion warehouse, one of the first fully-intelligent and integrated air freight and contract logistics hubs of its kind,” said Masters.

“DB Schenker understands that technology is the key to equipping players with insights that can spur innovation, especially in the face of uncertainty. The global crisis has exposed new vulnerabilities in supply chain networks. Businesses today need to realize that having end-to-end visibility across the entire supply chain ecosystem is imperative to building business resilience and long-term success. The Infor WMS system is built specifically to address these challenges — providing unprecedented visibility into inventory, orders, and equipment, so that our partners can increase product velocity and enrich the ways they deliver value to customers, even amidst a challenging market,” said Masters.

Media Contact:

Phyllis Tan

Infor Asia Pacific

phyllis.tan@infor.com

+65 9799 9133