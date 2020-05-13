DBCC: Economy to shrink further

The Philippine economy is projected to further contract in 2020 as the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic on the country could reach P2 trillion, the Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) announced on Wednesday.

HAZY OUTLOOK This May 8, 2020 file photo shows the Makati City skyline as seen from Antipolo City, Rizal province. Business activities in the countryâ€™s financial center and elsewhere have been at a virtual standstill since the government put Luzon and other parts of the country under quarantine in mid-March to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019. PHOTO BY J. GERARD SEGUIA

In a joint statement, members of the inter-agency panel said it now forecast the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to shrink to 2 to 3.4 percent in 2020, worse than the 0.2-percent decline in the first quarter.

If correct, the latest projection would be the fastest contraction recorded since the -6.5 percent posted in 1985. It is also much lower than the government’s revised growth target range of 6.5 to 7.5 percent for 2020 to 2022.

In a Viber message to reporters, Acting Socioeconomy Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said economic growth would probably become “more negative in the second quarter” before turning positive in the second half of the year.

Despite the slashed outlook, the economy is expected to recover and grow by 7.1 to 8.1 percent in 2021.

The “[t]imely implementation of a well-targeted recovery program, alongside [the] efforts of the private sector, will mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” the DBCC said.

“Such a program will help the country regain confidence, attain higher economic growth and restore employment rates to pre-crisis levels,” it added.

Meanwhile, the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) recommended the adoption of a lower price assumption for Dubai crude of between $23.0 to $38.0 per barrel after global oil consumption considerably weakened due to the pandemic.

For 2021 and 2022, the price of Dubai crude is projected to increase to $35 to $50 per barrel.

The DBCC also cut its growth assumption for the exports of goods and services to -4.0 percent and -5.5 percent from the earlier 1.0- and 4.0 percent.

For the next two years, growth in exported goods is expected to recover and rise to 5 percent and in imported goods to 8 percent.

The panel also downgraded its foreign-exchange rate assumption for 2020 to 2022 to P50 to P54:$1 from the previous P51 to P55:$1.

It maintained its 2- to 4-percent inflation target, but sees this year’s average consumer price growth rate to range from 1.75 to 3.75 percent due to “subdued demand.”

Reduced revenue collection

Economic managers also revised the government’s expected revenue collection to P2.61 trillion, or 13.6 percent of GDP, P560.5 billion or 17.7 percent lower than the P3.17-trillion program it approved on March 27.

Disbursements for this year are estimated at P4.18 trillion, which is equivalent to 21.7 percent of GDP. This slightly exceeds the P4.168-trillion program approved in March by P12 billion or 0.3 percent of GDP.

“The emerging disbursement program takes into account the releases for Covid-19 initiatives charged to savings coming from austerity measures, among others,” the DBCC said.

On account of these revisions, the 2020 deficit is now projected to reach P1.56 trillion or 8.1 percent of GDP, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 5.3 percent of GDP estimated in March.

The DBCC noted that the country’s debt level remains manageable, as it had a record-low debt-to-GDP ratio of 39.6 percent last year.

“Despite increased deficit spending, the national government’s deficit-to-GDP ratio will remain in the median of comparable countries in [Southeast Asia] and in East Asia, among peers with similar credit ratings, and among other emerging market economies, as long as the ratio does not exceed 9.0 percent,” it said.

Economic managers also adopted a revised 2021 cash budget of P4.18 trillion, or 19.6 percent of GDP, slightly higher than this year’s P4.10 trillion budget, but P460 billion lower than the P4.64 trillion projected in December.

“These revised assumptions will also allow the government to operate with a more realistic and prudent fiscal stance as it flags the downside risks to the economy and the fiscal program for the rest of the year,” they said.