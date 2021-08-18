DBCC sees slower 2021 GDP growth

The country’s economic managers expect slower Philippine economic growth this year because of the reimposition of tighter movement restrictions in various areas of the country to effectively address the heightened hazards brought about by the Covid-19 Delta variant.

The inter-agency Development Budget Coordination Committee (DBCC) announced in a statement on Wednesday that it had reduced its gross domestic product (GDP) growth assumption for 2021 from 6 to 7 percent to 4 to 5 percent.

It said that with the GDP growth of 11.8 percent in the second quarter of 2021, the original growth target of 6 to 7 percent would have been achievable sans the current rise in Covid-19 cases.

“However, with the global emergence of the Delta variant, the second half growth outlook was revised downwards to reflect the additional restrictions imposed by the government, which are necessary to curb its spread,” the DBCC continued.

Going forward, the government’s strategy, according to the economic managers, is to continue carefully limiting risks by implementing granular quarantines while permitting a large number of individuals to work.

“We will continue to use this period to accelerate the roll-out of the vaccination program,” it said.

The DBCC noted that as of August 15, a total of 27.8 million doses had been provided, with 15.2 million for the first dose and 12.6 million for the second dose, respectively.



It also reassured the public that the national government will continue to collaborate closely with local governments and the private sector to increase immunization rates in the country.

The country has set an all-time high of 710,482 jabs in a single day on August 5, while the overall average daily jabs reached more than 475,000 in the previous week, according to the economic managers.

“At this rate, and with recent vaccine deliveries arriving as scheduled, we are confident that we can inoculate the required number of individuals, particularly in the densely populated areas, by the end of 2021,” they added.

The DBCC said this will greatly minimize the need for widespread quarantines, particularly in key economic centers where the majority of Filipinos work.

In this regard, the economic managers kept their growth targets of 7 to 9 percent for 2022, and 6 to 7 percent for 2023 and 2024.

“The DBCC will continue to monitor the effects of the Delta variant and the enforcement of community quarantines, and proactively manage the risks to help the economy recover,” they concluded.

The DBCC made up of the Department of Budget and Management, the Department of Finance, National Economic and Development Authority, Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, and the Office of the President.