DBIoD: Supporting Sustainable Diamond Industry Growth Through 130-Years Expertise Placing polished diamond in Forevermark package, De Beers Group Industry Services, Surat.jpg

With over 130 years of experience in the diamond industry, De Beers Institute of Diamonds (DBIoD hereafter) has recently been rebranded from the De Beers Group Industry Services (DBGIS). As the world's leading laboratory that only grades natural and untreated diamonds, DBIoD offers professional and reliable services for grading and identifying raw natural diamonds, as well as cutting-edge diamond identification instrument sales and customized diamond education courses for industry professionals and consumers.

Employee grading diamond with loupe and tweezers

Every natural diamond should be graded.





Unlike synthetic diamonds, natural diamonds are formed over billions of years and are both rare and unique. The beauty of natural diamonds goes beyond the traditional 4Cs (carat, cut, color, clarity) and is a complex interplay of various characteristics that make each diamond one-of-a-kind. Therefore, it is important to evaluate each raw natural diamond based on its unique characteristics.

DBIoD has international laboratories located in London (UK), Surat (India), and Antwerp (Belgium). From the moment a diamond is received from a customer, DBIoD utilizes advanced diamond testing instruments, an impartial grading process, and the rigorous 4Cs standard to accurately grade each diamond.

High-tech diamond testing instrument to exclude unnatural diamonds.





DBIoD employs sophisticated techniques for the identification of non-natural diamonds, utilizing three tests to ensure that simulants, synthetic diamonds, and treated diamonds are excluded.

In the field of identification science and technology, DiamondSure is first employed by DBIoD to measure the light absorption of diamonds, effectively excluding all simulants and most non-natural diamonds (primary identification). For the small number of diamonds that cannot be identified by DiamondSure, DiamondView is used for a secondary identification process, in which high-power ultraviolet light is used to scan diamonds and identify natural diamonds (second identification). If the second identification is unsuccessful in determining whether the diamond is natural or not, the diamond will be sent to professional physicists for further analysis (tertiary identification). The physicists will study the light absorption characteristics of the diamond using spectroscopy and advanced instruments to strive for accurate and reliable final identification results.

Different high-tech instruments available to ensure reliable testing results

DBIoD has developed a comprehensive and independent professional testing process that ensures consistency in laboratory testing standards and delivers accurate testing results. This approach not only protects the rights and interests of consumers, but also safeguards their confidence in the diamond industry.

The combination of instrument and manual determination of diamond grading.

Once a natural diamond has been tested for integrity, it undergoes a rigorous grading process at DBIoD. First, a unique De Beers laboratory automatic colour-grading instrument, known as The Falcon, assesses the diamond’s color and fluorescence. Next, a grader assesses the diamond’s color and cut. Finally, a senior analyst integrates the information from both the instrument and the grader to make the final assessment and issue a formal grading report.

DBIoD Diamond Grading Report (with Diamond Pilot)





Following the final grading, the diamond is inscribed with a code, its independent packaging is labeled by DBIoD, and can be sealed upon request. The diamond is then returned to the customer along with a complete grading report.

DBIoD relies on the exclusive grading technology and precise grading services of the De Beers Group, applying international 4Cs standards (carat weight, color, clarity, and cut) with a fair and transparent approach to grade every diamond. DBIoD is committed to providing high-quality consumer experiences for diamond retailers and consumers, ensuring they have confidence in their purchases.

Placing polished diamond in package

DBIoD offers customized diamond courses tailored to different levels of students.

In addition to its laboratory services, DBIoD offers customized diamond courses that are tailored to different learning levels of students who have multiple needs. These courses cover a range of topics related to natural diamond origin, identification, grading, and sales, and are designed to help professionals and enthusiasts alike deepen their knowledge and understanding of diamonds.

Some of the courses that DBIoD offers include Diamond Grading Course, Diamond Identification Course, Diamond Sales and Marketing Course, as well as Diamond Cutting and Polishing Course.

These courses can be conducted in person or online, and can be customized to fit the needs of the participants. DBIoD’s experienced instructors ensure that each course is informative, engaging, and relevant to the diamond industry.

Find the most suitable course for you on the Education website.

Students taking onsite DBIoD Diamonds Grading Course





DBIoD is committed to earning and maintaining the trust of the diamond industry by using state-of-the-art technology and rigorous testing procedures to ensure that all diamonds identified as natural are, in fact, 100% natural. By focusing on natural diamonds grading, testing and education, DBIoD aim to establish our professional authority and inspire confidence among industry stakeholders.

