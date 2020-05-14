DBM: Agencies’ budget use drops in Jan-Apr

The budget utilization of government agencies fell in the first four months of the year, according to the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).

DBM data showed on Thursday that these agencies used P1.08 trillion of the P1.72 trillion released under the Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) from January to April. This translates to a utilization ratio of 63 percent, lower than the year-earlier 91 percent.

NCA refers to disbursement authorities issued by the Budget department to government-servicing banks, such as the Development Bank of the Philippines, Land Bank of the Philippines and Philippine Veterans Bank, to cover the cash requirements of agencies’ programs, activities and projects. NCAs are valid up to the last working day of the quarter covered.

According to the Budget department, a higher NCA utilization rate shows the capacity of line agencies to timely disburse their allocated funds and implement their programs and projects.

The Commission on Elections recorded the highest utilization ratio during the period — 71 percent — using P2.01 billion out of P2.81 billion. The departments of Health (DoH) and National Defense (DND) came next, each having a utilization rate of 65 percent.

The DoH used P58.79 billion out of P90.26 billion; the DND, P73.75 billion out of of P113.49 billion.

The Department of Energy had the lowest budget utilization rate of 30 percent — only P339.99 million of its P1.14-billion allocation.

Unused NCA reached P639.37 billion as of end-April, wider than the P75.40 billion a year ago.

In an earlier report, the DBM said government disbursements for the next few months are expected to increase with the purchase of medical supplies and equipment of DoH to respond to the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic; the release of cash subsidies to families and sectors affected by the enhanced community quarantine such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development’s Social Amelioration Program; the Department of Labor and Employment’s Covid-19 Adjustment Measures Program; and the one-time grant of financial assistance to local government units equivalent to one month of their internal revenue allotment.