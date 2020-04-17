DBM allots over P96B for cash aid program

The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has allocated more than P96 billion for the second tranche of the government’s cash assistance program for low-income families in the country.

Documents posted on its website on Friday showed it released P96.04 billion in notice of cash allocation (NCA) to the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

The Budget department said the NCA “will cover the cash requirement for the implementation of [the] Social Amelioration Program per Republic Act (RA) 11469.”

RA 11469, or the “Bayanihan to Heal as One Act” mandated the creation of the P205-billion program, which allowed the government to deliver this month and May between P5,000 and P8,000 to about 18 million low-income households that lost their sources of income because of the Luzon-wide enhanced community quarantine imposed last month to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) in the country.

The first P100 billion was released in early April.

In separate statements, the DBM announced it also provided funds for the procurement of coronavirus detection kits and for the program ensuring the availability of rice in the country.

A total of P1.91 billion was released to the Department of Health (DoH) to cover the funding requirements for the purchase of Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 detection kits.

“According to the DoH, the P1.9-billion release will cover detection kits for the 68 laboratories expected to be certified by the DoH in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and is estimated to conduct 918,000 tests,” it said.

A total of P8.5 billion was also released by the Budget department to cover the funding requirements for the Rice Resiliency Project of the Department of Agriculture (DA) under the Ahon Lahat, Pagkaing Sapat Kontra Covid-19 Program.

“According to the DA, the RRP, which is expected to benefit around 3 million rice farmers nationwide, aims to ensure the availability of rice…through increased local rice production during the 2020 wet season,” it said.

The released amounts were charged against the pooled savings from discontinued unreleased appropriations consistent with RA 11469.