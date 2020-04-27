DBM approves DOH’s P45.7-B budget for COVID-19 response

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has approved the request of the Department of Health (DOH) for a P45.717-billion budget for its coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) response.

This was bared in President Rodrigo Duterte’s 5th weekly report on his use of additional powers against granted to him to address the health crisis.

“The DBM, through its Procurement Service, has approved and issued a Special Allotment Release Order (SARO) dated 23 April 2020 in the amount of Php45.717 billion to cover the funding requirements for the efficient implementation of programs and projects of the DOH under RA 11469 (Bayanihan to Heal As One Act),” Duterte said in his report made public on Monday.

The appropriation includes the allotment of P1.35 billion for the purchase of 1,500 units of mechanical ventilators to serve the needs of DOH hospitals, selected LGU hospitals, military hospitals, and the UP-Philippine General Hospital, the President noted.

Ventilators are crucial for COVID-19 patients who are in critical condition as these will help them breathe when their lungs fail while fighting the infectious respiratory disease.

To date, there are 7,777 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country including 551 deaths and 932 recoveries.

