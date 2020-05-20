DBM: Local govt’s IRA share to rise to over P695B

Local governments’ indicative internal revenue allotment (IRA) share would rise to more than P695 billion next year, the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) announced.

In a May 18 memorandum released on Wednesday, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said the total IRA share of local governments shall be P695.49 billion, up P46.57 billion or 7.18 percent from this year’s IRA level.

Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado

The total IRA amount would be allocated to 43,647 local governments. Of the total, P159.96 billion would go to 82 provinces, P159.96 billion to 164 cities, P236.46 billion to 1,488 municipalities and P139.09 billion to 41,931 villages.

Under the Local Government Code of 1991, local governments shall have a 40-percent share from the national internal revenue taxes on collection of the third fiscal year preceding the current year.

Avisado told local governments that they should use the IRA as their basis for determining the amount to be allocated for their budgetary requirements.

Priorities in the use of IRA, he said, include basic services and facilities, particularly those devolved by the Health, Social Welfare, Agriculture and Environment departments, as well as other state agencies.

Each local government shall also appropriate in its annual budget no less than 20 percent of its IRA for development projects. Not less than 5 percent of the estimated revenues of local governments from regular sources shall be set aside as the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund. And villages shall earmark 10 percent of their general fund for the youth council.

“Local budget plans and goals shall, as far as practicable, be harmonized with national development plans, goals and strategies in order to optimize the utilization of resources and to avoid duplication in the use of fiscal and physical resources,” Avisado said.

But given the uncertainty as to when the coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) pandemic would end, local governments are encouraged to continue giving funds to Covid-19-related programs, projects and activities (PPAs) and expenses, as may be necessary.

“Covid-19-related PPAs and expenses that may be funded by LGUs (local government units) may include those related to the prevention of the spread of Covid-19, and the provision of basic services to the affected population, including the necessary support [for] frontline workers,” Avisado said.