DBM pushes for ‘rightsizing’ of bureaucracy to save funds

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) is pushing for the rightsizing of the bureaucracy to help the government save funds.

Budget Secretary Amenah Pangandaman said the DBM backs the proposal, which seeks “a lean, efficient and responsive government workforce.”

The proposal, Pangandaman said, is being polished for submission to Congress before the first State-of-the-Nation Address this month of President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“Ang overarching objective nito [rightsizing] ay magkaroon ng maliit na burukrasya na agile at responsive sa makabagong panahon. Aayusin po ng programang ito ‘yung mga ahensya na mayroong repetitive functions or overlapping functions,” Pangandaman said in an interview with DZBB.

(The overarching objective of this is to have a smaller bureaucracy that is agile and responsive to modern times. This program will fix agencies that have repetitive functions or overlapping functions.)

With the proposed rightsizing, Pangandaman said the government will be able to save “a significant amount of the budget“ which can be used as funding for programs in the infrastructure, social services, health, and agriculture sectors.

“Halimbawa po, kung 5% po ang maapektuhan ng programa, ang katumbas po nito ay P14.8 billion po kada taon na matitipid natin sa ating personnel services,” Pangandaman said.

(For instance, if five percent will be affected by the program, this is equivalent to P14.8 billion of savings per year from personnel services.)

Pangandaman stressed that the proposal for rightsizing will determine which among the 187 government agencies and government-owned and -controlled corporations with more or less 2 million personnel, may be streamlined through merging, restructuring or abolition.

Meanwhile, personnel who will be affected may still apply to positions that will be created by the rightsizing, the budget secretary noted.

Those who opt to retire will receive appropriate retirement benefits, she said.

“Iyong iba, magbibigay tayo ng tamang programa para sa kanila for retooling. Kasama po natin possible po ang Civil Service Commission,” Pangandaman said.

(For others, we will give proper programs for them for retooling possible with the help of the Civil Service Commission.)

“‘Yung mga magreretire po, meron naman tayong ibibigay na mga retirement benefits po para sa kanila,” she added.

(Those who will opt to retire will be given retirement benefits.)

Pangandaman stressed the proposal for rightsizing excludes teaching and teaching-related positions, medical and allied medical positions or those in the health sector, and the military as well as other uniformed personnel.

