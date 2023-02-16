DBM releases over P3.41B to fund Filipino scholars in technical vocational institutions

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released over P3.410 billion to fund the education of Filipino students in technical vocational institutions.

In a statement on Thursday, DBM said Secretary Amenah Pangandaman approved on Wednesday the special allotment release order (SARO) for the release of the funds to the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) for the implementation of Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education (UAQTE) Act.

The SARO and its corresponding Notice of Cash Allocation (NCA) will cover the cost of tertiary education for all Filipino students enrolled in technical vocational institutions registered under the TESDA, the DBM said.

“The best investment for the youth of our country is education. Malaking tulong po ang Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education sa ating mga mag-aaral. This will ensure that no Filipino student is left behind,” Pangandaman said.

She added that the timely release of funds is one of the government’s initiatives to empower Filipinos, citing that the Marcos administration “puts a high premium on the education of Filipinos and human capital development.”

The DBM said the P3.410 billion, which is chargeable against TESDA’s regular budget in 2023, will cover the payment of tuition fees, miscellaneous fees, accident insurance, trainee provision, health/protective equipment, internet allowance, starter tool kits, national assessment fees and other school fees of beneficiaries for the year.

It said TESDA has 54,783 target beneficiaries for the UAQTE program 2023 which will be implemented through Diploma Programs nationwide.

