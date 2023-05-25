DDPAI Launches its First M5S Car Stereo: Embarking on an Unparalleled Smart Cabin Experience

SHENZHEN, China, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — DDPAI, a technology company with a decade-long dedication to the smart mobility industry, proudly introduces its groundbreaking product to the global market: the M5S car stereo. This innovative device combines entertainment, intelligence, and connectivity, revolutionizing the traditional configuration and experience of in-car systems. With its advanced touch screen, featuring cutting-edge visual processing and distributed UI technology, along with its ultra-high resolution, the M5S offers a minimalist connectivity approach and seamless integration with mobile apps. It provides users with a wealth of functionalities and content, delivering a comprehensive entertainment experience and intelligent travel.



M5S Car Stereo

Simplified Wireless Connectivity

The M5S adopts a minimalist connectivity approach, eliminating the need for complicated operations. It only requires a one-time pairing with a mobile phone, and upon re-entering the vehicle, it automatically connects. The audio and visual content from mobile APPs can be independently transmitted, while also supporting connection to the original vehicle audio system.

Seamless Cross-Screen App Sharing and Automatic Screen Adaptation

Harnessing the exceptional distributed UI technology, mobile APPs seamlessly transition to the M5S, adapting effortlessly to the landscape interface. Cross-screen collaboration simplifies operations, making them easier, faster, and safer.

M5S Revolutionizes In-Car Intelligence with Enhanced App Integration and Real-Time Updates

The M5S surpasses the functionalities of traditional in-car infotainment systems by supporting mainstream applications such as WhatsApp, Messenger, Spotify, Google Maps, and more. It enables seamless account sharing for mobile applications, allowing personalized content to be updated in real-time. Users can effortlessly browse real-time navigation map information, indulge in high-quality music, and experience a more intelligent and entertaining driving journey.

Aesthetically Delightful Design with 8.9-Inch Ultra-Clear Touchscreen

The M5S boasts an 8.9-inch ultra-clear touchscreen with a resolution of 1920×720, delivering crisp and vivid image quality to users. Its four-leaf clover design base allows for compatibility with a wide range of vehicle center consoles, while the 360° adjustable gimbal structure offers freedom to adjust viewing angles. Additionally, the M5S supports dual recording with 2K resolution for both front and rear cameras, ensuring enhanced safety during driving.

The launch of the M5S car smart screen marks a significant milestone for DDPAI in the field of smart mobility. Moving forward, DDPAI will remain committed to technological innovation, leading the development of intelligent travel and creating smarter, more convenient, and safer driving experiences for users.