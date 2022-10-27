De Beers’ Global Ambassador Lupita Nyong’o Shines In De Beers Jewellers At The World Premiere Of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever In Los AngelesDeBeers-combine.jpg

Founded in London, with a flagship store on Old Bond Street and a presence in the most exclusive locations around the world, De Beers Jewellers is the pinnacle of luxury diamond jewellery. Building on De Beers’ 130 years of expertise, the House glorifies the world’s most beautiful diamonds through creativity and craftsmanship in bold, distinctive designs.

De Beers is invested in ensuring all the diamonds it discovers create a lasting positive impact for people and the places where they are found. This comes with a pledge to build a better future – one that is fairer, safer, cleaner and healthier, in which communities thrive, ethical practices are maintained, and the natural environment is protected. We call this long-term commitment Building Forever.

De Beers Jewellers has 31 stores globally and ships to 15 markets via

debeers.com.

