De Castro bids farewell to ABS-CBN, may run as senator

BROADCAST journalist Manuel “Noli” De Castro has bid farewell to his home network ABS-CBN to return to politics after 11 years.

“Sorry to say na ito na ang huling araw ko sa Teleradyo…. at ako po ay makikipagsapalaran sa panibagong uri ng panunungkulan at public service, medyo itong pagkakataong ito ay mas malawak na po ang public service kung susuwertihin sa tulong po ninyo (Sorry to say this is my last day on Teleradyo, and I am going to try my luck in another field of governance and public service, only this would be wider, and hopefully, I can do it with your help),” De Castro said in his morning show on Thursday.

De Castro will reportedly take his oath as a member of Aksyon Demokratiko and will run as senator under the tandem of Manila Mayor Francisco “Isko Moreno” Domagoso and Dr. Willie Ong.

This will be De Castro's second run in the Senate after he entered the race in 2001 and topped it that year with more than 16 million votes.

In 2004, De Catsro was chosen as Gloria Macapagal Arroyo's running mate and won with 15 million votes.

De Castro has been with ABS-CBN since 1986, taking a break in 2004 when he was vice president. He returned to broadcasting in 2010.

He started as a field reporter for radio icon Johnny De Leon under the Kanlaon Broadcasting System.