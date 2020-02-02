De Lima bill seeks to regulate gadget use among students

MANILA, Philippines – Sen. Leila de Lima is seeking to regulate gadget use among students to improve their academic performance.

“Regulating the use of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets in schools is one of the immediate solutions that the government can take to improve the learning conditions for our students and help them towards better performance in our schools,” De Lima said in a statement.

While acknowledging the educational benefits of using mobile phones and other electronic devices, De Lima cited risks of unrestrained use of these gadgets, such as lack of sleep and poor concentration and retention.

“Other noted adverse effects include psychological and physiological complications, and mental health issues, which interfere with education, diminish academic performance, and contribute to increase in teenage anxiety, depression and suicide,” she said.

In addition, De Lima said that under Senate bill No. 1271, the Department of Education is mandated to promulgate clear-cut guidelines regulating the use of mobile devices and other electronic gadgets in the schools.

“These guidelines shall likewise establish the procedure to be observed in cases of abuse of mobile devices and electronic gadgets in the commission of other student misconduct such as cheating and bullying, as well as promote the responsible use of mobile devices and electronic gadgets,” explained De Lima, adding that the measure shall apply to all public K-12 institutions.

The bill came after the Philippines’ poor ranking in reading, math, and science in an assessment by the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

