De Lima calls for end of killings, political persecution in Christmas Day message
MANILA, Philippines—Senator Leila De Lima called on the government to put an end to the “brutal killings” and “persecution” of its critics as the country celebrates Christmas Day.
“As we celebrate Christmas, let us demand from our leaders and our government to give the Filipino nation their due: to put an end to the brutal killings that are blatantly happening in our midst, to uphold our national dignity and sovereignty, to stop its vindictiveness and political persecution against its critics, and to address the long-time problems that they promised to resolve such as poverty, unemployment, traffic, and corruption, among others,” De Lima said in her Christmas Day message.
On the fourth Christmas under President Rodrigo Duterte, the opposition senator said the country needs “real change” to uplift the quality of Filipinos’ lives, not “propaganda” or “lies” to harass the opposition.
De Lima, a former justice secretary, further called on Filipinos to extend a helping hand for the victims of injustice.
“Kaya nga po higit sa mga handa, dekorasyon, at mga regalo, makikita natin ang tunay na diwa at halaga ng Pasko sa mata ng mga kababayan nating higit na nangangailangan ng atensyon at kalinga—sa mga batang naulila, sa mga nasalanta ng sakuna, sa mga nawalan at nangangambang mawalan ng hanapbuhay, at sa mga sumisigaw pa rin ng katarungan sa pagpaslang sa kanilang mahal sa buhay,” De Lima said.
(More than the celebration, decorations, and gifts, we can see the true spirit and value of Christmas in the eyes of our countrymen who need more attention and care — orphaned children, disaster-stricken individuals, in those who lose and hope for the loss of a job, and those who still cry for justice for killing their loved one.)
“Gaya nga po nina Jose at Maria na labis na nangailangan ng tulong para sa pagsilang ng Dakilang Sanggol, tinatawagan tayo na sa bawat pagkakataon at sitwasyon, ay bukal sa loob tayong magbukas-palad sa kapwa,” she added.
(Just as Joseph and Mary desperately needed help for the birth of the Great Baby, they call us that in every circumstance and situration, we can be generous to each other.)