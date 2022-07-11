De Lima files contempt raps vs drug lord

Former Sen. Leila de Lima has filed a petition to cite for indirect contempt Herbert Colangco, one of the state witnesses in her two remaining drug cases. De Lima’s petition stems from an interview that Colangco gave to GMA News on June 13, before he was scheduled to be presented as a witness at the Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court Branch 256. Colangco, accompanied by his lawyer Ferdinand Topacio, claimed during the said interview that there was a certain group approaching witnesses to weaken the case against De Lima. “Why would I recant? This is the truth and I will not trade it for lies,” Colangco said in Filipino. The convicted drug lord previously testified that he was involved in the illegal drug trade in New Bilibid Prison and claimed that he raised funds for De Lima’s senatorial campaign in 2016. De Lima’s camp also pointed out public videos and interviews of Colangco, saying that despite being a convict, he was able to have access to a video recording device and record a 21-minute video of himself that was uploaded online on March 29. “In all his interviews and recordings, Colangco maliciously claimed that his life was being threatened by the petitioner despite the latter’s preventive incarceration at the PNP Custodial Center,” De Lima said. She cited these “constitute improper conduct tending, directly or indirectly, to impede, obstruct or degrade the administration of justice.” She added that Topacio also committed indirect contempt of the honorable court when he knowingly allowed his client to be interviewed by GMA News.

—Jane Bautista

