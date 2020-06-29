De Lima seeks inquiry into PNP red-tagging of activists

Detained Sen. Leila de Lima on Monday filed a resolution seeking a Senate inquiry into the “Red-tagging” activities of the Philippine National Police on social media targeting legitimate activists’ groups. “[The PNP’s] blatant Red-tagging of activists is an attack on the very foundations of our democracy and constitutes a grave abuse of authority and misappropriation of public funds,” De Lima said in filing Senate Resolution No. 451. “The current political climate makes these instances of Red-tagging even more dangerous given the anticipated signing of the antiterrorism bill into law,” she said. De Lima cited the recent posts of the PNP Caraga Regional Police Office and the Baguio City police, which accused Bagong Alyansang Makabayan, the League of Filipino Students, Kabataan Partylist and others of being “communist-terrorists.” —Marlon Ramos

