De Lima slams Manila City Jail’s handling of Nasino’s furlough

MANILA, Philippines—Senator Leila de Lima wasn’t all too pleased with how the Manila City Jail handled political prisoner Reina Nasino’s furlough that would allow her to visit her deceased baby.

In a dispatch coursed through Camp Crame, de Lima questioned why a frail 23-year-old woman would have a full security detail accompanying her to the wake of her child, three-month-old Baby River.

“Ano ba naman yan?! Kailangan ba ng isang batalyon para bantayan ang isang 23-taong gulang na ina, na labis-labis ang pagluluksa, at walang ibang nais kundi ang makita lamang ang kanyang pumanaw na sanggol at makasama nang mas matagal ang pamilya?” wrote de Lima, who’s detained for alleged drug charges, Wednesday.

(What is this? Do you need one battalion to guard a 23-year-old mother who’s grieved so much and doesn’t want anything but to see her deceased child and be in the company of her family?)

The Manila Regional Trial Court originally granted Nasino a three-day furlough but it was cut to six hours after Manila City Jail claimed that it doesn’t have enough personnel to guard the detainees.

Nasino, who was handcuffed and clad in personal protective equipment, was allowed to visit La Funeraria Rey from 8 am to 3 pm but tensions erupted at the site when her guards, which reports said numbered to 47, tried to bring her back to Manila City Jail.

“Ipinagkait na kay Reina ang napakahalagang pagkakataon na maaruga’t mahagkan ang anak nang nabubuhay pa. Pati ba naman ngayon, kahit sa huling pagkakataon na magkapiling silang mag-ina, lilimitahan pa? Napaka-walang puso!” wrote de Lima. “Paki-check naman kung may natitira pa kayong konsensya.”

(Reina has been stripped of a very important chance to take care and kiss her child when he was still alive. Even her final chance to be with her child, that would be limited? This is just heartless. Please check if you still have any conscience.) [ac]

