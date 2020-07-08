De Lima urges Senate probe on PhilHealth’s reported failure to release insurance claims

MANILA, Philippines—Senator Leila De Lima asked her colleagues in the Senate to investigate the alleged incapabilities of Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) in releasing insurance claims to its accredited hospitals.

Filing Resolution No. 461, De Lima said the failure to release the insurance proceeds could have a rippling effect in the hospitals’ capacity to deliver its services especially in the time of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The capacity of the PhilHealth, as the primary health insurer of the government and as the lead implementer of Republic Act No. 11223, otherwise known as the Universal Health Care Act, to settle health care expenditures and assist public and private hospitals in our health care service delivery is in question,” said De Lima.

“The serious allegations of mismanagement and fraud hounding PhilHealth pose serious threats not only to the financial performance and sustainability of the corporation but to its capacity to provide essential health services to the public and to address the health problems posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.”

FEATURED STORIES

De Lima wrote in Resolution No. 461, which was filed on Thursday, that it is imperative for the Senate to determine how the funds were used or spent as well as to address the numerous corruption issues on PhilHealth and also to take its leaders accountable for the alleged misuse of the money.

The Private Hospitals Association of the Philippines (PHAP), back in October of 2019, revealed that PhilHealth failed to settle its financial obligations to its members and that it notified the Philippine government that these hospitals could cut off its accreditation to the insurance corporation due to the state firm’s failure to pay its financial obligations.

PHAP also warned the government that 300 small private hospitals are in danger of closure because of the influx of non-paying patients and the much delayed payment of reimbursements under the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism assistance to healthcare facilities of PhilHealth.

“Due regard must also be given to the plight of hospitals and healthcare professionals who depend on the payment of Philhealth for their livelihood, especially the institutions relied upon by our country to help us through this pandemic,” wrote De Lima.

“Now, more than ever, we need our hospitals open and operating as we continue to fight COVID-19 as a country.”

CFC

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Next

EDITORS’ PICK

MOST READ