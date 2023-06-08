De Lima’s prior acquittals should warrant her a bail grant – Lagman

MANILA, Philippines — Liberal Party president and Albay representative Edcel Lagman on Thursday believes former senator Leila de Lima has enough grounds to be granted bail.

These grounds include acquittals from two previous cases.

Lagman’s statement comes after Muntinlupa Regional Trial Court branch 256 recently denied de Lima’s petition for bail in connection with her third and last drug charge.

Lagman, a human rights lawyer, said there were four overriding factors that should have made the court allow de Lima to post bail.

“Her prior acquittal in the two out of the three related ‘drug cases’ should have impelled the granting of her bail, because the totality of the prosecution’s evidence is patently feeble,” said Lagman.

A second factor, Lagman said, was the 2015 plunder case of former senator Juan Ponce Enrile.

The Supreme Court had allowed Enrile to post bail on the basis of presumption of innocence, voluntary surrender, the former lawmaker not being a flight risk, and being of fragile health.

“All of these standards apply to De Lima. She enjoys the presumption of innocence. She peacefully surrendered, is definitely not a flight risk, and her failing health condition should not approximate impending death for her to be granted temporary liberty,” said the opposition lawmaker.

READ: LOOK: Enrile’s P1.45 million bail for plunder, graft

Third, Lagman said de Lima’s six-year long detainment violates her right to a speedy trial.

Lastly, the Liberal Party leader also said “the right to bail is rendered illusory if the grant is strictly withheld.”

De Lima’s third and final case is still pending in court, with her next trial date set on June 19.

